Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $314,000 in Materion Corporation $MTRN

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $110.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.85. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.52.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $120,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,243.92. The trade was a 22.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Materion

Materion Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.