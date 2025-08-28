Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. $CXW

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 29.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,215,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,852,000 after buying an additional 267,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wall Street Zen raised CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director Stacia Hylton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,597.61. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CXW opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $538.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

