Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,068,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,363,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 0.3%

IVR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.42.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 340.00%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

