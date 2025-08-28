Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $215,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. $SD

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SD. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,188,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,034,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 76,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 224,410 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Stock Up 1.4%

SD stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $429.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

SandRidge Energy Increases Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 51.77% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from SandRidge Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SandRidge Energy news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 46,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,856.96. The trade was a 113.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

