Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $226,000 Investment in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 4.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

