Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $232,000 Investment in Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.10% of Kingstone Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KINS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kingstone Companies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of KINS stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 14.84%. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

