Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $255,000 Investment in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 206.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 663.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,957.60. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total value of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $330.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.97. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $268.90 and a 12 month high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

