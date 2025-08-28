Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Up 0.2%

HXL stock opened at $63.69 on Thursday. Hexcel Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.