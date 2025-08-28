Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in National HealthCare Co. $NHC

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

National HealthCare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $111.97 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $137.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

