Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,236 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. $RMR

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 336.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 20,880.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

