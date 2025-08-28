Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,251 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,117,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,811,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 0.1%

PGC stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $508.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy purchased 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,744.96. This represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.