Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. $SLQT

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 511.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,395 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLQT. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 224.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,011,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 699,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Down 3.4%

SLQT stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.22. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.09 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 6.35%. SelectQuote has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

SelectQuote Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

