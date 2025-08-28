Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter worth $3,750,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 473,723 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,425,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 255,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 238,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 53,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $252,140.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,313.47. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $354.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%.The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.