Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. $PDM

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,564 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

