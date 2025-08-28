Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 52,055 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company $AIV

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,055 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 38,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Apartment Investment and Management Company has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Apartment Investment and Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.