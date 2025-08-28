Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $318,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 90.9% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read bought 2,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This trade represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker bought 5,470 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 and sold 32,915 shares worth $3,251,150. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

