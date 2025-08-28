Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 57.1% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSA opened at $174.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.37. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $187.41. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.11.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $474.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.46 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

