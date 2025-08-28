Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 41.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $807,135.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,276.40. This represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $330,128.73. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,226 shares of company stock valued at $897,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.71. Trustmark Corporation has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $40.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

