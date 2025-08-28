Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 54,107 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Donaldson worth $17,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. Donaldson’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

