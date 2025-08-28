Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 62,719 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $62,362,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 952,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,212,000 after purchasing an additional 357,784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,827,658 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,076,000 after purchasing an additional 315,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,066,000 after purchasing an additional 293,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,091,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This trade represents a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $124.43 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

