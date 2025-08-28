Raymond James Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,489 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $18,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,929,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,206,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,090,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,968 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,481,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,879 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,139,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,132,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,590,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.17 and a beta of 0.01.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

