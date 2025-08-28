Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 14,156 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 123.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLU stock opened at $201.66 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $159.27 and a 1-year high of $201.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.86 and its 200 day moving average is $187.09. The company has a market cap of $524.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

