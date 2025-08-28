Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 1,772 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IVOV

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $17,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.58. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $984.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

