Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Therapeutics worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,354,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 29,415.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 221,202 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after purchasing an additional 146,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $305.35 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,681 shares of company stock worth $24,537,839. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

