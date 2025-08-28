Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 388 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF $IDU

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.34% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IDU opened at $108.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $111.38.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

