Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 8,732 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2,795.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 11,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $185.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $186.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.70 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

