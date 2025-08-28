Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $17,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Badger Meter by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,919,000 after buying an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI opened at $188.52 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $162.17 and a one year high of $256.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

