Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fidus Investment Corporation $FDUS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.70% of Fidus Investment worth $19,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 335,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 23,478 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 287,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth $4,072,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $756.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 800.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.11. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 74.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. B. Riley lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Fidus Investment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

