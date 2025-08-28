Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $987,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after purchasing an additional 328,977 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $11,567,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,184,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,754,892.75. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 13,288,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $281,043,336.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,671,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,060,325.45. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,919,941 shares of company stock worth $337,025,856. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

BTSG opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

