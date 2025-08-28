Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 135.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF worth $18,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,019,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,120,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,122,000 after buying an additional 199,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,920,000 after buying an additional 646,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 984.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after buying an additional 617,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 464,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

FMDE stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.