Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Position in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $18,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 14.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Knife River by 99.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Knife River Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.