Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $19,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,469,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 591.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 44,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 340,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,461.7% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $208.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $161.43 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.81.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

