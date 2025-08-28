Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,235 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $16,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 92,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 3.1%

VECO stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $225,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 89,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,707. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VECO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

