Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $17.01 Million Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF $DWAS

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.69% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $89.92 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.94 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $702.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

