Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $17.36 Million Stake in Aegon NV $AEG

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Aegon NV (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Aegon worth $17,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Aegon by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,116 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,419,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 679,126 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 409,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AEG stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. Aegon NV has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Aegon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 420.0%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Aegon from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Aegon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

