Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $17.53 Million Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. $CII

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,174 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $17,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 193,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 95.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 153,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

