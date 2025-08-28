Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $17.86 Million Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $17,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 837.6% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 10,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 59,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $385.16 per share, with a total value of $23,071,469.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,947,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,279,354.88. The trade was a 3.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.81, for a total value of $479,624.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,921.13. This trade represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and sold 301,740 shares valued at $109,461,331. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $425.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of -1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.34 and its 200 day moving average is $318.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.63 and a twelve month high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

