Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:RRX opened at $152.93 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

