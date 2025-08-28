Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $18.38 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $18,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 666.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.96. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $44.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

