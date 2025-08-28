Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $18.63 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 947,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,352 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,418,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,326 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 685,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $50.87 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,272.07 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,948,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,947,527.42. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,185. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,522 shares of company stock worth $3,580,387. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

