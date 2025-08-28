Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF $PSC

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,608 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 2.50% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 235,880 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 694,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,725,000 after buying an additional 35,486 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 316,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 70,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PSC opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $825.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.