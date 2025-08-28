Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $18.89 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NVR worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVR. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $8,026.08 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6,562.85 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,721.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7,377.34.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 74.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $6,252,872 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

