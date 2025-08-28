Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $19.16 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $19,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 72.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 50.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 32.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on monday.com from $381.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Baird R W upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.59.

monday.com Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $181.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $166.22 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.67 and its 200-day moving average is $270.08.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.