Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $19.30 Million Stock Position in First Merchants Corporation $FRME

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $19,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 314.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 44.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FRME. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

First Merchants Stock Up 0.9%

FRME opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

