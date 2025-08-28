Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $18,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $267,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,983,723.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,449 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,011. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp downgraded Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.06.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $67.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $323.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.91 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

