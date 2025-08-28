Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 104,521 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGSD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 755,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 134,485 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 139,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,195,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 318,085 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

