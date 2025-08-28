Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases 2,321 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $17,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,044,000 after purchasing an additional 886,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,096,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $6,028,000. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $2,517,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,608,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the period.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

