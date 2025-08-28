Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $19,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 23.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

