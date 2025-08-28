Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 107,605 Shares of Old National Bancorp $ONB

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,605 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Old National Bancorp worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10,795.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,795,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,923 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,036,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,969,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,463,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $633.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

