Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 16,020 Shares of Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $17,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares in the company, valued at $669,018.34. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,791.20. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

